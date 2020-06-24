Erie County reporting nine new COVID-19 cases; total now stands at 551

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper held her weekly COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, Erie County has nine new cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 95 active cases.

When it comes to gender, 57% are women and 43% are men. In addition, over 10,100 people have tested negative.

According to Dahlkemper, the mask requirement will not go away during the green phase, as it is a state requirement. The Erie County Health Department has hired sever per diem jobs to stay on top of contact tracing.

The county total of COVID-19 stands at 551 cases. However, 444 have recovered and there have been 12 deaths. The county executive will continue her weekly news conferences in the green phase

