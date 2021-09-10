Erie County reports 103 new cases of COVID-19; State reports 5,005 new cases, 66.8% of Pa adults fully vaccinated

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 103 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 23,421, with 497 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

This information and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found HERE. Related data is also available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website HERE. Data on transmission rates can be found in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website HERE.

Masking order

According to the CDC, Erie County currently has a high rate of transmission. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE.

Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, no information from Pennsylvania about “breakthrough” cases, where vaccinated people in the state still contracted COVID-19, has been published at this time. According to the CDC, as of Aug. 30th, the total number of breakthrough cases in the country where the person was hospitalized or died was 12,908. The total number of fully vaccinated individuals in the nation is currently over 177 million.

Get vaccinated

Vaccination helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated persons.

All unvaccinated residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines were developed by experts and are safe. Free vaccines are available for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older. Finding vaccines in nearby locations can be done by:

texting your ZIP Code to 438829

visiting vaccines.gov

calling 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics (no insurance needed, walk-ups welcome):

Saturday, Sept. 11: 1 to 3 p.m. at Waterford Community Fair, 13012 Route 19 S, Waterford

Monday, Sept. 13: 3 to 5 p.m. at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Little Italy Farmers Market, 331 West 18th St., Erie

Wednesday, Sept. 15: 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th St., Erie

Friday, Sept. 17: 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie

Saturday, Sept. 18: 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, 35 East State St., Albion

For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get tested

Community members are reminded to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting its symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Get tested for COVID-19:

Tuesdays at BTW Center & UPMC

Wednesdays at Quality of Life Learning Center & LECOM

Thursdays at MLK Center & Allegheny Health Network/Highmark

Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed. For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information.

Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,005 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,338,313.

The department is also reporting 37 new deaths, for a statewide total of 28,535 deaths.

There are 2,118 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 523 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

According to the state health department, a comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 66.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,392,854 total vaccine doses, including 51,322 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Friday, Sept. 10.

6,040,960 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,950 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 207,614 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 74,905 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,020 cases among employees, for a total of 90,925.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 30,460 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,233,213 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

