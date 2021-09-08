Erie County reports 104 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announced 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.

This brings the cumulative case count to 23,246. Since March of 2020, the total number deaths due to COVID-19 is 493.

This information and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found HERE. Related data is also available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website HERE. Data on transmission rates can be found in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website HERE.

Masking order

Erie County currently has a high rate of transmission according to the CDC. The public is reminded that the CDC guidelines state all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, should wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates of COVID-19.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE.

Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, no information from Pennsylvania about “breakthrough” cases, where vaccinated people in the state still contracted COVID-19, has been published at this time. According to the CDC, as of Aug. 30th, the total number of breakthrough cases in the country where the person was hospitalized or died was 12,908. The total number of fully vaccinated individuals in the nation is currently almost 177 million.

Get vaccinated

Vaccination helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated persons.

All unvaccinated residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines were developed by experts and are safe. Free vaccines are available for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older. Finding vaccines in nearby locations can be done by:

texting your ZIP Code to 438829

visiting vaccines.gov

calling 1-800-232-0233

A free mobile vaccination clinic organized by the Erie County Department of Health is available to the residents of Erie County. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.

Saturday, Sept. 11: 1 to 3 p.m. at Waterford Community Fair, 13012 Route 19 S, Waterford

Monday, Sept. 13: 3 to 5 p.m. at Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Little Italy Farmers Market, 331 West 18th St., Erie

Wednesday, Sept. 15: 9 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Outreach Center, 254 East 10th St., Erie

Friday, Sept. 17: 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie

Saturday, Sept. 18: 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, 35 East State St., Albion

For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get tested

Community members are reminded to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting its symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed. For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information.

Questions about COVID-19 may be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

