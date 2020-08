During her weekly news conference, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,245 total cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since the first case in Erie County on March 18th.

There are 245 active cases currently

966 cases have recovered

There are 34 deaths

There is a total of 20,933 negatives in Erie County.