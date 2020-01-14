Erie County reports first flu-related death

Erie County is reporting its first flu-related death of the season.

That victim is described as being 65-years-old.

387 cases of the flu have been reported, leaving 12 people hospitalized throughout Erie County.

More than 50% of the cases that have been reported are people younger than 18-years-old.

A majority of the cases reported are Type B, which is this year’s dominant flu strain.

“The major message is today there are children out there who have not had a vaccine yet. It is not too late to get it. Yes, it does take two weeks to kick in, but we typically see flu cases all the way through the spring,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Heath, Erie County Health Department.

Symptoms of the flu include a dry cough, muscle aches, and a fever. If you have any symptoms, you are urged to see a doctor immediately.