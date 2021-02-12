Erie County Republican and Democratic Party Chairs react to impeachment trial

As the impeachment trial continues, local party leaders are reacting to what’s playing out in the nation’s Capitol.

Chair of the Erie County Republican Party Verel Salmon sent us the following statement, “All my Erie County friends of both parties see the impeachment proceedings as ridiculous.”

Salmon is not alone. The local Republican Party Treasurer is calling the impeachment trial a waste of time.

However, Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jim Wertz disagrees, saying Donald Trump is responsible for the crowds that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Nothing that can really come out of it even if it results in a conviction since he already left office, so I think it’s kind of a waste of time and resources, that the Congress and the Senate could be utilizing resources better,” said Donnie Hosford, treasurer, Erie County Republican Party.

“Final chance for closure on what was a long and turbulent four years of the Trump Administration and ultimately to get some closure on the events of January 6,” said Jim Wertz, Chair, Erie County Democratic Party.

Wertz says government officials have been impeached after leaving office before, however, this would be the first time it could happen to a former president.