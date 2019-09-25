Erie County Republican Committee Chairman reacts to impeachment announcement

Following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to move forward with an impeachment inquiry, the Erie County Republican Committee Chairman is speaking out.

Chairman Verel Salmon says he has no reaction to Pelosi’s announcement, adding this is part of the ongoing noise the Democratic Party decided to create.

Salmon saying he believes this will hurt the Democratic Party, mentioning a Republican State Committee shows that 40,000 Democrats changed their party to Republican.

As for President Trump asking the Ukraine leaders to look into Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, Salmon says both sides should do their work.

“Look at everything. I have no problem with that. We want both parties to study and look at it,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Committee.

Salmon does not believe an impeachment will take place.