Erie County Republican Party advocating for man who was on November ballot to fill vacant seat on Erie City Council

One local group is advocating that a man who was on the November ballot fill the vacant seat on Erie City Council.

The Erie County Republican Party is urging council to select Shawn Lyons to fill the seat left by Cas Kwitowski.

The Republican Party Chairman claims that Lyons has earned this spot after receiving more than 5,000 votes in the November election, coming in fourth overall.

The party chair also states that of the 31 candidates that applied for the position, Lyons is the only one who was gone door to door to talk to city residents.

“He’s got a lot of admirable qualities and has informally earned a place to represent a voice in Erie City,” said Verel Salmon, Chairman, Erie County Republican Party.

If elected, Lyons would be the only registered Republican of the seven seats that make up city council.