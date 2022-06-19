The Erie County Republican Committee held its annual dinner on Saturday night. This dinner featured a number of statewide candidates.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Senator Doug Mastriano was one of the speakers at this event.

People also had the opportunity to hear from state assembly candidates.

Erie County Republican Party Chairman Verel Salmon said that the dinner was very timely with the elections coming up in November.

“So it’s quite a celebration. There is a lot of excitement in the room. People are feeling very confident but not taking it for granted,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party Chairman.

Salmon added that it is important for the candidates to bond and work together.