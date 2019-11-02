Erie County Republican Party hosts annual “Rally before the Tally”

We’re just four short days away from elections and Republican candidates are looking to share their ideas on last time in hopes of leaving a lasting impact before voting day.

Dan Ouellet, a political newcomer running for Millcreek Supervisor says, ” One of the biggest and one of the longest standing issues is the flooding that’s going on. This has been going on for 30 years at least and it’s still to be addressed.”

Ouellet, is one name on a ballot filled with local races, playing out at a time when the partisan divide on a national level is making headlines almost everyday.

For these candidates, it’s not about 2020, an event like this looks to help gain a sense of relationship with the public.

Ellen Schauerman, running for County Council District 7 says, “Although I don’t have a political background at all, I have extensive experience in getting involved and trying to make a difference in being on councils and committees.”

An event like Rally before the Tally gives community members and candidates the opportunity to come together and hear each others ideas.

Election day will be held Tuesday, November 5th.