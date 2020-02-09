Erie County Republican party participates in annual Lincoln Breakfast

The Erie County republican party is also participating in a petition signing.

A large crowd was on hand for the Lincoln breakfast and petition event at Max and Erma’s this morning as local republicans prepared for the May primary.

Those in attendance could meet the candidates. Support of the republican party and a large numbers of volunteers are crucial for success.

“It’s just fantastic, I really appreciate these people, their dedication…coming out in this weather…the dedication to our state and to our party, it’s really fantastic. They are the ones that go out, knock on the doors and they do so much hard work, they’re so dedicated.” said Stacy Garrity, candidate for State Treasurer.