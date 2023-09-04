The Erie County Republican Party held a family-friendly event allowing people to meet and greet local candidates.

On Monday, they held a picnic over at Waldameer Park featuring free food, games and drawings.

Organizers said this is a great chance to learn more about local leaders. Candidates visiting included county councilman Brian Shank, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

“It’s Labor Day, a lot of people work throughout the year this time and they vote for these people that have been elected to office and the people here work throughout the year, so it’s a celebration of for all of us. It’s a chance for them to come in and tell us what they are doing in their chambers and what’s going on,” said Cliff Smathers, vice-chair of the Erie County Republican Party.

The Erie County Republican Party holds this picnic every year.