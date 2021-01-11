Erie County Republicans weigh in on possible impeachment push

President Trump could be the first U.S. President impeached twice.

Democrats have drafted one article of impeachment, but may wait to send that article to the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also on the cusp of majority support in the House to impeach the president. This comes after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Closer to home, Erie County Republican Chairman Verel Salmon says it’s time to focus on Biden’s agenda.

“We’re a week-and-a-half away from here and we’re going to waste our time and further divide our country, he said, she said, they said, they did… you can interpret what he said any way you want too. It’s old news and the country needs to get moving forward,” said Verel Salmon, chairman, Erie County Republican Party.

Salmon says he hopes Biden follows President Trump’s legacy with tax reduction and strengthening the economy.