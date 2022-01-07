Erie County residents digging out following winter storm

Snow finally came in full force after we’ve experienced a mild winter. Neighbors across the region were digging out after the snowfall from overnight and Friday.

Neighbors from Erie to Edinboro received a visit from Mother Nature after experiencing a mild winter. The snowfall began Thursday night and continued accumulating Friday, leaving individuals shoveling snow, some more than once.

Edinboro resident Jesse Brace was expecting to break out his shovel throughout Friday.

“When it’s like this, yeah. There are days when it is three or four times a day.” said Jesse Brace, Edinboro resident.

37 plow trucks took to the roads at midnight to help clear the path, according to PennDOT supervisor Jesse Williams. Their efforts are appreciated throughout the community, despite some areas being considered slippery by individuals.

“I thought they would be worse than what they were, but they weren’t that bad. The guys are doing an excellent job. I think so, anyways.” said Linda Whiteman, Edinboro resident.

While some find digging out to be a chore, others find the winter weather to be enjoyable.

“It keeps snowing, that’s alright, just trying to help out people,” said Timothy Deckert, Erie resident.

Deckert maximized his efforts to shovel the driveway of his neighbor and helped his daughter.

“I did, across the street. I’m going to take my daughter out when she gets here. I’m going to take her to go earn some money.” Deckert said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The residents of Erie and Edinboro feeling confident in tackling the snow, despite the continuous snowfall.