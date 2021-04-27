Erie County residents invited to take part in transportation survey

Erie County residents are invited to participate in a transportation survey.

The five-minute online survey will allow residents to give their input on local and regional issues related to roads, trails, transit, and rail service. Those taking the survey will also be able to map locations of concern.

A survey and mapping tool can be accessed here until May 27. Residents can also use this QR code to access the survey and mapping tool:

The Erie County Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) guides transportation policy, project prioritization, and decision-making for Erie County over a 27-year timeframe.

This study is sponsored by Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development with funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and County of Erie.

Residents with questions about transportation planning or who would like to request a paper copy of the survey and map may contact Emily Aloiz, transportation planner at the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development, at ealoiz@eriecountypa.gov, 814-451-7325, or 150 E. Front St. Suite 300, Erie, PA 16507.