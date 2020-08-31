Erie County residents rally to oppose mass evictions during the pandemic

Erie County residents are speaking out against mass evictions during the pandemic.

With Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium set to expire today, August 31st, those rallying are looking extend this date.

Swift was at the Erie County Court House where people were starting to gather to have their voices heard. Some people rallying say after months of no income there should be no evictions.

The people who are gathering are looking to extend eviction moratoriums to at least November 30, 2020. This extension would give residents time to make their payments.

