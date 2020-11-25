Erie County residents share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving

It’s a week to give thanks.

This year was full of darkness. Many people are still even feeling upset or lonely this holiday season due to the stay at home advisory.

Families are normally all gathering together. This year, that could be happening online or just by a phone call.

Although these are tough times, Erie County residents still say there is something to be thankful for.

“Being able to spend the holiday with my family. Having my children and my wife and at least hold onto our health for now. We’re hanging in there.” said David Evans.

“They’re getting some virus vaccines ready to go. Seeing that I’m over 70, I’ll be second or third in line. They have a plan and that’s the big I’m thankful for, maybe getting this thing over with.” said Philip Kidder.