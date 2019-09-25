Erie County residents speak on Presidential impeachment inquiry

Following the speaker of the house’s announcement for an impeachment inquiry, local party leaders are speaking out on both sides.

Here in Erie, we have one party saying this is a surprise. The other saying it is not. Either way, there is a lot on the line for both parties moving forward.

Political Analyst Joe Morris says speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi’s announcement was surprising in some ways.

“There is a sense among the American public that if you are going to put us through this, it better be worth it. The Democrats need to make sure that it is in fact worth it,” said Joe Morris, Political Analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Morris pointing out President Trump asking the Ukraine leaders to look into Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s son is similar to what President Trump was accused of in the Muller investigation of possibly colluding with the Russians in the 2016 election.

The connection being both would have an impact of an election outcome.

“What we’re seeing here today is more evidence that he’s willing to, in fact, engage other nations if it helps him with his domestic political situation,” said Morris.

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Verel Salmon says both sides should do their work when it comes to investigating.

“Look at everything. I have no problem with that. We want our government, both parties, to study and look at it,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Committee Chairman.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Wertz says this is an issue.

“Anytime a sitting President is trying to negotiate a back room deal with a foreign leader, for what seems like nefarious purposes, it’s time to be concerned,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman.

Morris says pending the outcome of the investigation, it could mean bad news for the Democrats, ultimately helping President Trump.

“If there is nothing there for the Democrats to use as a foundation for impeachment, then people have to expect the American public is going to have some sympathy for Donald Trump,” said Morris.

Morris adding if this makes it to an impeachment process, it is not going to happen overnight. It would most likely be a months long process.