Erie County residents weigh in on record number of COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health reporting a new one-day record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Residents in Erie are concerned about the record high number of COVID-19 cases in the county and say they want more to be done to protect others.

Cathryne Chao is a COVID-19 ICU nurse in Erie and is concerned with the increase and wants everyone to do their part.

“Get your vaccine, get your booster, stay safe, socially distant,” said Cathryne Chao, COVID-19 ICU Nurse.

Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist at Saint Vincent Hospital, says the increase may be from all of the socializing over Thanksgiving Break.

“It doesn’t surprise me that the numbers are higher because we have been concerned that unvaccinated people getting together with family over Thanksgiving is an ideal setting for spreading the virus.” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Nadworny says in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there needs to be a different approach.

“Having more consequences for people who are unvaccinated to reduce their risk of spreading it to people and finding ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated or get requirements for using public spaces or working that require them to get vaccinated.” Nadworny said.

“I think that’s probably the way forward is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and given with this new threat with Omicron, I think it’s really more important than ever.” said Catherine Hardwick, Visiting Erie.

Residents say the COVID-19 numbers are important because that shows how serious and transmissible the virus is. Dr. Nadworny hopes more people will choose to be vaccinated after seeing the high numbers from today.