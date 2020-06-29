Erie County restaurants reopen indoor dining

It’s a moment of normalcy restaurant owners have been looking forward to.

Ernesto Cubero, Manager at U Pick 6 Tap House tells us, “Things are good. We’ve had a good amount of people in. Sales are up, the weather has been great and inside seating is helping.”

Restaurants across Erie County are welcoming back guests for indoor dining.

This comes after Erie County received the “OK” to head into the green phase on Friday.

Further South on State Street, Plymouth Tavern is also inviting guests back for indoor dining.

Emily Bowles, Bartender at Plymouth Tavern says, “Actually very smooth. We’ve been keeping everybody updated, and we’re all in group chats we’re doing everything we can to keep ourselves and everybody else around here safe.”

You’ll see some changes inside Plymouth Tavern like plexi glass in front of the beer well as safety measure for bartenders while preparing drinks.

Another local restaurant is also taking a step further in the green phase to make sure everyone feels safe when they’re dining in.

Nick Roschi, General Manager for The Cork 1794 says, “We meet everyday with our staff before each shift. We go over any pertinent information or sanitation focuses for the day and anything new that comes from the state.”