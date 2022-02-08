Erie county school districts experience teacher and substitute shortage

Fewer students have been enrolling to become educators. This is a trend that started even before the pandemic began.

Erie county schools are experiencing the same thing.

Here is more on how this shortage is affecting local schools.

Not having enough teachers or substitutes is not just an Erie county school problem, but a statewide issue.

“Thirty percent less teachers are being produced in Pennsylvania that they were a decade ago. Ten years ago we saw Pennsylvania award 21,000 certificates. I believe now that number is less than 7,000,” said Thad Urban, Assistant Superintendent at Iroquois School District.

General McLane School District uses local resources such as Edinboro University’s education program to fill in the gaps.

“And we will use some of our student teachers who are graduating. We will bump them up and we’ll use them for subs in some of our classrooms. We always try to make it known even if you don’t have a teaching degree you can still sub in the district,” said Sarah Grabski, Director of Communication and Administration Services at General McLane.

Iroquois School District like many other school districts in the county are feeling that strain of not having enough teachers or substitutes, but ultimately it’s the teachers inside the building that are having to fill that void.

“They are committed to being here, but that does lead to some burnout with our teachers and we’re trying very hard to keep energy up, to keep teachers positive, and keep them in their classrooms where we need them to be,” said Urban.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Both school districts are raising the pay for substitutes and are seeing an increase in applicants, but the problem remains very evident.