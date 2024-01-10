Several local school districts are without power prompting what they call a flexible instruction day.

In the past, snow storms and bad weather could mean a day off from school but now educators are able to connect with students to stay on track.

Erie’s Public Schools and the General McLane School District were impacted by Tuesday’s storm leading to a flexible instruction day.

Educators said while in-person learning is preferred, the pandemic served as an opportunity for students and teachers to incorporate online schooling.

“We said we put the flexible back in flexible instruction day requiring less synchronous live time to accommodate for families that had certain needs or for students to allow them to enjoy what a snow day used to be too, we get a little bit of both,” said Matt Lane, superintendent of the General McLane School District.

