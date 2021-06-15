Erie County seeking next Poet Laureate; applications open until July 15th

Erie County is looking for writers interested in becoming the next Poet Laureate.

A Poet Laureate is someone who wants to contribute to the history of poetry in Erie County and works to make poetry accessible to everyone in the county through term projects.

The application period starts today, June 15th and will run through July 15th.

“It’s remarkable, the presence of poetry in Erie is a significant factor. It’s worth thinking about; why is this so? What’s the history of poetry in Erie? We have several colleges all of which are active in poetry,” said Chuck Joy, Erie County Poet Laureate.

The Erie County Public Library also created the Erie County Poetry Anthology.

Poets can submit their work to the anthology or apply to become the next poet laureate here. You can find more information at eriecountypa.gov/departments/county-council/bureaus/poet-laureate/