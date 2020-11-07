Erie County sees 59 new cases of COVID-19; highest single day total since pandemic began

Erie County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases for a single day since the pandemic began. This is third straight day that the county has had a count of over 50 cases.

59 cases were reported Friday from the Erie County Department of Health. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says people need to continue being cautious, but some people say they won’t let this news change any of their plans.

Dahlkemper pleads that people need to continue wearing masks, stay six feet apart, and stay out of large groups.

“If everyone would do the right thing. We could stop the spread the way we are seeing it right now and get this thing under control.” Dahlkemper said.

The County Executive says there are future plans to cut the numbers down.

“One thing that we are trying to do is increase testing, and we are moving forward at having a mobile unit that we can go and do testing outside of some of the testing sites that are already on our county website.” Dahlkemper said.

One question posed to the County Executive was wondering if there is anything in her power she can enforce instead of just suggesting.

“Well, we are looking into what that could be. Our powers are certainly not as great as the state’s. Again, we are trying not to be punitive. We want people to cooperate.”

Residents we spoke with today say they are not letting this news affect their lives.

“I think that’s a big tragedy, how many cases there are. I think that it’s time to get on with our lives.” said Carol Komives.

Erie resident Willie Cooley says too many people are not taking the virus seriously. He does not plan to have any gatherings during the holidays.

“As long as you keep spreading this, it’s going to continue to grow. What is so hard about putting a mask on your face? Why are people crying about the fact of putting a mask on your face?” Cooley said.

County Executive Dahlkemper says if Joe Biden is elected as President, he will have a much better national COVID-19 strategy than President Trump.