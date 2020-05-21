Erie County sees biggest jump in COVID-19 cases; 21 new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Erie County is seeing its biggest jump in cases after a week filled with record numbers.

The county is now reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This news comes as the contact tracing team works to stay on top of the cases.

The ages and zones of the new cases were not released. Erie County now stands at 183 cases. 121 have recovered, leaving the county with 59 active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

“21 was a big number for me to hear this morning. It took my breath away. After a 17 day, this is a number that concerns me.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper says that she is begging Erie County residents to continue to practice social distancing and universal masking.

“A lot of people are still doing the right thing. There are a number of people who feel the restrictions are off. Our numbers aren’t big, this isn’t such a big deal here, and yet the only reason our number have stayed low is because we have been doing the right thing. I need everyone to continue to do what we need to do, stay six feet apart and stay home as much as you can.” Dahlkemper said.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce the first counties expected to go green tomorrow Friday, May 22nd. Dahlkemper saying she believes that Erie County was in a good place to enter the yellow phase. However, residents need to follow mitigation efforts.

“We focused on staying in the yellow. We don’t want to go back to the red. Let’s stay in the yellow. Do the right thing and get these numbers locked down.” Dahlkemper said.

She adds that if we continue on the track we are on now, we could turn the opposite direction and go back to the red phase. Dahlkemper says that Erie will be ready for the green phase when we have contact tracers in place and steady numbers.

“We have a much larger population than some of these other counties. Much more of an urban area. Just some of the risk factors here are so much greater than some of our rural counties in our area. These are the concerns we have going forward.” Dahlkemper said.

The County Executive plans on talking with her administration regarding the green phase. There are several contract tracers training for the positions here in Erie. They are expected to start taking cases on June 1st.