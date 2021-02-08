Erie County Sheriff John Loomis plans to retire at the end of the year.

Sheriff Loomis was first elected in 2013 and later sworn in to office in 2014.

Since then Loomis has focused his efforts under unified Erie, a gang and violence reduction initiative.

Loomis hopes the next Erie County Sheriff continues their efforts in enhancing the Police Athletic League and attends more neighborhood watch meetings.

“You have to have the man power to do more things that you want to do to reach out for the communities in Erie County,” said Sheriff John Lommis, Erie County.