Erie County Sheriff’s Office to resume concealed carrying permits process

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will reopen it’s license to carry firearm permits.

Starting on Monday between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. people seeking a permit can visit the sherrif’s office in the Erie County Courthouse to pick up an application.

Once the application is submitted, the Sheriff’s Office will contact you when to come in and receive your permit.

On Monday the office will also begin admitting applicants whose last name begin with A through E.

Out of state residents seeking a permit are currently not permitted to apply due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We urge people not to call. We are calling applicants, making appointments for them. It should be an expedited process,” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

