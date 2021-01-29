Erie County Sheriff’s Office to resume processing concealed carry permits

The Erie County Sherriff’s Office will reopen its license to carry firearm permits.

People seeking a permit can visit the Sheriff’s Office in the Erie County Courthouse beginning Monday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Walk-ins that choose to visit the Sherriff’s Office are being asked to visit on designated days based on the first letter of their last name.

Monday’s will be set aside for those with last names beginning A to E; Tuesday F to J; Wednesday K to O; Thursday P to T; and Friday U to Z.

Mail-in applications can be addressed to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office 140 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16501.

“We urge people not to call. We are calling applicants, making appointments for them. It should be an expedited process,” said Sherriff John Loomis, Erie County.

Out of state residents are currently not permitted to apply due to COVID-19 restrictions.