Erie County Sherriff Department receives donation of 25 vehicle fire extinguishers

The Erie County Sherriff Department has received a large donation.

The Sheriff Department was donated 25 Vehicle Fire Extinguishers.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank, District 5, facilitated the donation of 25 vehicle fire extinguishers and mounting brackets to the Erie County Sheriff Department from local businesses.

ROG’s Inc., the Vine Bar and Grille, James and Demay’s Auto Repair, as well as other citizens contributed to the $1,114 needed to purchase the equipment from the Fireline Group.

Erie County Council approved the donation at their Regular Meeting Tuesday, May 4.