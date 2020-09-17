Erie County Solicitor offers advice for local businesses

A federal court ruling is concerning Pennsylvania’s COVID restrictions and is also having a legal ripple effect.

That ruling in the Western District of Pennsylvania was handed down on Monday September 14th.

This ruling concludes that some of Governor Wolf’s rules about crowd size and business closings were unconstitutional.

Wolf has already stated that he intends to appeal this ruling.

That is one reason the Erie County Solicitor is urging businesses here to observe all of the state’s current mandates.

“Our advice would be to give this matter a few days to settle in and let’s see what the actual legal situation is, and of course, our underlying concern remains the health of the public,” said Rich Perhacs, Erie County Solicitor.

The county is also urging high schools to keep observing rules about crowd size for events such as football games.