Erie County suspends jury trials until next year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Erie County’s President Judge announcing a postponement of all criminal and civil jury trials until next year.

President Judge John Trucilla saying with the increase of COVID-19 cases in Erie County, the courts will lean on the side of caution.

The decision to postpone comes during the middle of the December jury term.

President Judge Trucilla saying this was agreed on by several departments from the District Attorney to the Public Defender’s office.

“This was necessary. I think it brings us back to almost our March terms and, as you can see, the language also get us going into more telecommunication hearings.” Trucilla said.

For now, jury trials are slated to resume on January 4th of next year.

However, Trucilla says they will re-evaluate the county’s status with the COVID-19.