Erie County Technical School and Erie Bayhawks unveil Flagship Cannon project











The Erie County Technical School, in partnership with the Erie BayHawks, unveiled a project today that the school just completed for the Erie BayHawks named the “Flagship Cannon.”

The replica cannon was designed to resemble those used on battle ships in Lake Erie, including the Flagship Niagara, and includes a bass drum that will provide the boom of the cannon. The cannon drum will be used at BayHawks games this season.

“The Erie County Technical School was extremely excited to work with the Erie BayHawks to create a replica of an Erie battle ship cannon. The project was an outstanding collaboration of several majors at ECTS including metal fabrication technology, auto body repair, and the construction trades,” said ECTS principal Joe Tarasovitch.

“The work done by the ECTS students and faculty is outstanding and they should be very proud to know their craftsmanship will be on display at every BayHawks game,” said BayHawks team president Matt Bresee. “We’re honored to take possession of it and our fans and players will enjoy hearing the boom of the Flagship Cannon during games.”

ETCS instructors Mark Cyphert (metal fabrication technology), Ken Balsiger (auto body repair) and Dave Yanosko (construction trades) collaborated on the project’s creative design, and several ECTS students performed much of the work on the replica cannon.

Contributing students include:

Auto Body Repair:

Cheyanne Lombardozzi, Union City

Austin (Tyler) Sutter, Girard

Josh Swanson, General McLane

Anthony DiNicola, McDowell

Amber Budathoki, McDowell

Construction Trades:

Zach Culbertson, Harborcreek

Ryan Bem, Seneca

Metal Fabrication:

Zach Lewis, Fort LeBoeuf

Trevor Birch, General McLane

Dakota Smith, Seneca

Andrew Magee, McDowell

Brendan Ferris, Girard.

The cannon will be transported to Erie Insurance Arena and will be in action at this Friday’s home opener against the College Park Skyhawks beginning at 7 p.m.