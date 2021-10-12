Erie County Technical School distributes career coloring books to third grade students in Erie County

The Erie County Technical School is introducing third grade students to a coloring book that is mean to get students motivated for careers.

The “Look at What I Can Be” coloring book will be an exploratory session for third graders in Erie County School Districts.

The Director of the Technical School, Joe Tarasovitch, said that the book entails not only pages to color, but to introduce students to the process of career paths.

“Introducing kids to the process of careers, but also how much education does take is always a beneficial to them to making decisions,” said Joe Tarasovitch, Erie County Technical School.

The school will distribute about 2,000 coloring books in the Erie County School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists