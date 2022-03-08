One local technical school is seeing less interest in adult trade classes this year.

The director of the Erie County Technical School said that there is a 60-70% decrease in adult classes because of COVID and a lack of interest from people.

Even though the director said he is not sure why people are not interested in taking classes, he said that professions such as plumbing and construction trades are industries that desperately need employees.

“Right now they’re not finding an interest in maybe those jobs, but those jobs are needed in our community and we know that. So again we are hoping that maybe in the future people will start reaching back out to us because for us to operate a class we need at least six to ten students,” said Joe Tarasovitch, Director of Erie County Technical School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you’d like to learn more about the classes that are being offered by the Technical School, click here.