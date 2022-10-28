Local students are lacing up their sneakers for a good cause.

The Erie County Technical School is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Walking for Wishes is an event that started several years ago to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The school’s principal said they usually schedule the event close to Halloween so students can dress in costume. He said it’s a fun way to raise money for a great cause.

We’re, right now, probably about four thousand dollars that we’ve counted so far. So we’re very close to raising another wish. Over these many years we’ve raised close to probably seventy-five thousand dollars and granted many wishes, so we’re always excited about that,” said Joe Tarasovitch, principal, Erie County Technical School.

Last year, the Erie County Technical School raised about $11,000 to help make wishes come true.