Erie County tests voting machines and ballots to prepare for November Elections

Preparations for the November election are underway at the Voter Registration Office.

Before every election, ballots and voting machines are evaluated to ensure they will work properly on Election Day.

One test includes a batch of ballots that are predetermined, meaning the bubbles are already filled in.

The test ensures that the machine is reading the bubbles correctly.

The Erie County elections supervisor explained why the tests are necessary.

“Today we’re actually testing our ICC machines which are actually our central count scanners to make sure that everything was coded properly and that each candidate is read properly in the machines,” said Tonia Fernandez, Elections Supervisor for Erie County.

On Tuesday September 21st, testing will be done at the warehouse evaluating both touch screen voting machines and the scanners.

