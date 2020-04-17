Erie County to furlough nonessential employees beginning on May 1st.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the furloughing of all nonessential Erie County employees beginning on May 1st.

The furlough affects nearly 100 employees. At this point, the administration does not know how long the furlough will last.

Erie County government will also be implementing these directives effective immediately:

All job openings must remain open for a minimum of 60 days unless deemed essential to business operations by the director of human resources

All unnecessary travel will be eliminated for the remainder of the year. All travel outside of normal business operations must be evaluated and approved by the director of finance.

All unnecessary purchases will be eliminated, especially at year end. The director of procurement will be reviewing and evaluating all purchases closely.

All unnecessary overtime will be eliminated. The department leaders will be requested to limit all overtime for the remainder of the year.

Beginning Monday, April 20th, the temperature of employees will be taken, and everyone will be required to wear a face mask.

President Judge Trucilla said that he supports these guidelines, but the final decision about masks will be left to the discretion of the individual judges.