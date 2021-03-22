Erie County to launch Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Erie County Department of Human Services has announced the launch of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program will begin Monday, March 29.

Funding from the program can pay for up to 12 months’ rent and/or utilities. Also, funding can pay for three months prospective rent (forward rent), as long as there has been assistance to reduce rental arrears and it does not exceed the 12 month cap.

Tenants do not have to be in arrears to be eligible for prospective rent. Security Deposit and some Housing Stability services are also covered with these funds.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on so many in our county,” said John DiMattio, director of the Erie County Department of Human Services. “This rental assistance program will help a considerable number of families stabilize their housing during these challenging times.”

Eligibility requirements:

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 outbreak; One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and The household has a household income at or below 80% of area median income.

“I’m grateful for the dedication of many to get this much-needed aid out to our residents most in need of housing assistance in Erie County,” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “This is just another example of the concerted effort of federal, state and local governments working collectively during this pandemic.”

Beginning March 29, applications will be available online and in person by appointment at Erie County Care Management, located at 1601 Sassafras St. Call 814-923-5512 or email rent@eccm.org for more information.

Area Median Income Information can be found at https://www.dhs.pa.gov/coronavirus/Documents/ERAP%20Income%20Limits%20of%20AMI%20by%20County.pdf