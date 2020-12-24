Erie county to receive millions through government funding

Millions of dollars are coming to Erie County through new government funding.
This comes as Governor Tom Wolf announces the recipients for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project grant.
10 million dollars was awarded to the Erie County Community College. The community college money will be used for capital costs.
In total, Erie county received $23.5 million for 10 different projects.
The list of projects being funded include:
- Bayfront Place Market House Expansion II
- Awarded $1,000,000 to the Erie County Convention Center Authority
- The project will entail the construction of an approximately 22,000 square foot “Market House” and a surface parking area comprised of approximately 125 parking spaces. The space will include approximately 15,000 square feet for two year round tenants that would include a grocery store and meat market. The remaining space will be constructed to accommodate seasonal or permanent tenants as market demand dictates.
- Berry Global Group Warehouse and Distribution
- Awarded $2,000,000 to the Berry Global Group, Inc.
- Funds will be used to construct a 90,000 square foot steel and masonry warehouse and distribution facility on 1501-1502-1503 Myrtle St. Site work and improvements include foundation and floor systems. The building will be a pre-engineered steel structure with at grade overhead door (1) with loading areas include 7 Docks along with dock equipment. Interior construction and fitout are also included in the project.
- ECAT Wayne Campus Improvements
- Awarded $500,000 to the Erie Center for Arts and Technology
- The ECAT Wayne Campus Improvement project will provide fully finished space to the newly created UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot (“Jameson School”).After purchasing the closed school in 2019, ECAT began full renovation of the entire Wayne building shell (located at 650 East Avenue) in August 2020. The current project entails the tenant improvement work to provide 8900 square feet of finished classroom, office and clinical lab space to the Jameson School on the building’s 2nd and 3rd floors.
- Erie County Community College
- Awarded $10,000,000 to Erie County, Pennsylvania.
- The goal of this project is to establish a vibrant and sustainable community college in Erie County to help address many of the persistent challenges the community faces. Funding would serve as a key catalyst to transform the plans for a community college into reality. The funding would be used for capital purchases related to all aspects of establishing an operational community college. Among those capital costs are acquisition, construction, renovation of property and buildings where classes would be held, as well as the machinery and equipment necessary for operation of the college and education of students.
- Erie Zoo Otter Exhibit
- Awarded $500,000 to the City of Erie
- The Erie Zoo otter exhibit project will improve one of the most beloved and heavily used recreation education assets in the region. The project will create a new state of the art home for the zoo’s North American river otters. It will create new off exhibit housing and bedrooms for the animals. These will include a pupping den where an expectant mom can give birth to any possible pups. The structure will allow for off exhibit training of the animals which as a great impact on the health and veterinary care of animals. It will include a large outdoor exhibit with a large water feature. It will allow for underwater viewing of this energetic species. It will have an ADA accessible walkway allowing guest to see the otters at various locations around the exhibit. Finally, it will include appropriate educational graphics and signs.
- Liberty Park Infrastructure Development
- Awarded $2,500,000 to the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority
- Liberty Park will be expanded to the area now occupied by boat storage by developing it with commercial venues, a grand entrance, esplanade, new playground, splash pad and picnic shelters. This grant request is for infrastructure to support that future development. The project will include: installation of sanitary sewer, potable water, natural gas, and electric utilities to the entire 12+ acre site; realignment of the park entrance off the Bayfront Parkway and parking area improvements.
- Regional Fire House
- Awarded $500,000 to the City of Corry
- The project involves renovation the former Corry Public Works facility in a fire station. Individual tasks would include painting the exterior, paving the parking and driving areas, installing additional ground level doors, insulating the facility and building out living quarters for firemen spending the night at the station. The project includes activities associated with the renovation, but does not include a complete interior renovation (walls, ceilings, and floors in the garage area), and no “unfixed” furniture/fixtures/equipment are included in the budget.
- Renovations- Mercyhurst University Athletic and Academic Facilities
- Awarded $2,000,000 to Mercyhurst University
- Mercyhurst University plans to significantly renovate the athletic center that is home to four indoor varsity sports. The renovations combine safety measures with aesthetic and functional improvements. Playing surfaces, lighting, support spaces, and spectator viewing areas will be addressed. Renovations include three classrooms used by Athletic Training and Sports Medicine programs in space adjacent to the athletic center. The renovation work can only take place during summer months to avoid displacing intercollegiate athletic teams. The renovation to the athletic center is likely to enable Mercyhurst to significantly expand the offerings of our club and intramural athletic programs.
- UPMC Park Clubhouse
- Awarded $1,500,000 to the Erie County Convention Center Authority
- The scope of the project will include the demolition, renovation and expansion of the Erie Seawolves team clubhouse located inside the Erie Insurance Arena. The Erie Insurance Arena is physically attached to the UPMC Park baseball stadium. The scope will also include application of Traffic Coating and other improvements to the Resinous Flooring that are immediately adjacent to the clubhouse in the Arena.
- UPMC Park Upgrades III
- Awarded $3,000,000 to the Erie County Convention Center Authority
- The project will include a new structure that will be uniquely integrated into the Ballpark and Arena. Similar spaces will be created on the second floor, which will connect at the Arena concourse level, for the hockey team. In addition, a Club Venue will also be developed on the top floor of the building. The project will also include the renovation of the existing Ballpark concession and commissary areas, restrooms, and corporate suites. A group party deck will be constructed and a new scoreboard with video displays will be installed. New streetscapes, street lighting, pedestrian promenades and a main entrance gate will create enhanced synergy with the Arena and adjacent, historic Warner Theatre.