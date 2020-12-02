Erie County to receive over $200,000 to help protect the homeless this winter

$3 million is going towards helping to protect the homeless this winter.

This week, Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding is for 15 municipalities and organizations spanning 20 counties.

It will be used to address emergency winter shelter and temporary shelter needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie County will be receiving over $200,000. Erie United Methodist Alliance will also be getting some of that money.

“Each winter in Erie County, EUMA opens Our Neighbors Place which has been primarily run by volunteers. Rightfully so, many of those volunteers have chosen not to participate because they are at higher risk,” said Kurt Crays, Erie United Methodist Alliance.

The $3 million comes from the state’s Emergency Solutions Grant from the CARES Act.