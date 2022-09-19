(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County is planning to test its elections equipment on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The logic and accuracy testing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse Elections and Voter Registration Office (in room 112 of 140 W. 6th St. in Erie). The next day, Wednesday, It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Voter Warehouse (in suite 205 of 901 W. 12 St. in Erie).

The county plans to test the ballots and the equipment that will be used for the General Election on Nov. 8. The process aims to ensure an accurate count of the votes cast for all candidates on the ballot in every voting district in the county, an Erie County announcement said.

All scanners and electronic touch devices will be tested.