Erie County tourism industry seeking much-needed boost from CARES Act funding

Efforts to alleviate hardships from COVID-19 move forward in Erie County. County Council members are weighing in on financial burdens the virus has brought upon.

On Tuesday, applications opened for the CARES Act funding, which will help with assistance from COVID-19 burdens. One agency is asking for help when it comes to promoting Erie.

After taking a major hit from a lack of tourism across Erie’s Bayfront, a local organization is asking for help.

“Even the larger attractions like the casino, and Splash Lagoon, have limited advertising budgets due to COVID-19 and are looking to VisitErie to help drive visitors for their place of business.” said John Oliver.

This comes after VisitErie initially asked for $1 million grant to help with tourism advertising, but was voted no by council.

A request for a $500,000 grant will help with tourism efforts as restrictions begin to get lifted.

The fund will help with fall tourism efforts at Presque Isle, the Bayfront Convention Center and at local wineries.

“I think most of council wants to make sure that we see the value of VisitErie and that VisitErie is helping local businesses, hotels, restaurants.” said Kim Clear, Erie County Councilwoman.

Clear believes if this ordinance is passed, it will help alleviate hardships the virus is bringing in the tourism industry.

After seeing an 80% increase in occupancy at hotels, Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson III says the county relies heavily on tourism efforts.

“Those numbers show strong, but they are mostly people that are within driving distance and who are in our community that are using time to get away, but not in long distance.” Anderson said.

County Council also expects to increase a $10 million budget for additional medical assistance, which will help with medical insurance and expenses due to COVID-19.

Council is expected to vote on VisitErie’s request for $500,000 at its next meeting on Tuesday.