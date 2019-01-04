Erie County unemployment rate at 4.6%, behind national rate of 3.7% Video

Northwestern Pennsylvania is lagging a little behind state and national unemployment numbers despite improving since the month before.

Those numbers have been compiled for November and are seasonally adjusted for things like holiday hires. Erie County's seasonally adjusted rate is 4.6%, slightly behind Crawford County's 4.5%.

The Pennsylvania rate for the same time period is 4.2%. The national average across the country is 3.7%.

The most job growth in Pennsylvania for November was in utilities, transportation, and retail.