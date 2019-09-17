Erie County United calling for $15 minimum wage for Pennsylvania

Erie residents coming together today to call for a higher minimum wage in the commonwealth.

Members of Erie County United gathered in front of Senator Dan Laughlin’s office to call for the state’s minimum wage to be increased to $15.

They say women, people of color ad families would benefit from this increase. The members are hoping that today’s rally will push the Senate to vote to change the minimum wage once they are back in session.

“People in our area and in our county are struggling,” said Martha Nwachukwu from Erie County United. “They work two to three jobs on hours on end and are still struggling to make ends meet.”

The Senate will go back into session this week