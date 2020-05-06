Erie County updates guidance from the governor on Yellow Phase reopening

Erie County has released updated guidance from the governor about what will be allowed to reopen Friday during the Yellow Phase.

The following will be allowed to be reopen Friday, May 8th:

Dog groomers

Funeral homes with no more than 25 people in attendance

Malls: stores with external entrances are permitted to operate at 50% capacity someone must be at the door monitoring all must wear masks everyone must keep 6 feet apart No interior stores are permitted to operate

Residential properties may be offered for short-term rental

Retail stores

School Events

Vehicle Dealerships

Wdddings with no more than 25 people

All businesses, except those excluded by the Governor’s or Secretaty of Health’s Orders

The following businesses must remain CLOSED

Hair salons/ barbershops (These shops may open to sell retail products only)

Indoor entertainment, including casinos and theaters

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities Gyms Spas Dance Studios Yoga Studios

Indoor shopping malls

Schools

Tattoo shops

Any businesses that involves close contact with customers and cannot attain social distancing

Organized sports and clubs and leagues are not permitted

The following are Permitted: