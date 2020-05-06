Erie County updates guidance from the governor on Yellow Phase reopening

Erie County has released updated guidance from the governor about what will be allowed to reopen Friday during the Yellow Phase.
The following will be allowed to be reopen Friday, May 8th:
- Dog groomers
- Funeral homes with no more than 25 people in attendance
- Malls:
- stores with external entrances are permitted to operate at 50% capacity
- someone must be at the door monitoring
- all must wear masks
- everyone must keep 6 feet apart
- No interior stores are permitted to operate
- Residential properties may be offered for short-term rental
- Retail stores
- School Events
- Vehicle Dealerships
- Wdddings with no more than 25 people
- All businesses, except those excluded by the Governor’s or Secretaty of Health’s Orders
The following businesses must remain CLOSED
- Hair salons/ barbershops (These shops may open to sell retail products only)
- Indoor entertainment, including casinos and theaters
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities
- Gyms
- Spas
- Dance Studios
- Yoga Studios
- Indoor shopping malls
- Schools
- Tattoo shops
- Any businesses that involves close contact with customers and cannot attain social distancing
Organized sports and clubs and leagues are not permitted
The following are Permitted:
- Churches- Strongly recommend they follow all safety guidelines and follow the 25-person limit
- Individual garage sales are permitted under the yellow phase, but neighborhood or block sales are not
- Restaurants and bars are limited to carry out and delivery only