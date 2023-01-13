Administrators in the UPMC system say they are working to make sure the healthcare system will have quality staff members in the coming years.

The hospital system announced that UPMC will start paying a minimum wage of $18 an hour for medical jobs across the system by 2026. Employees who use all of the tuition and benefit programs can raise that amount to the equivalent of $27 an hour.

It’s all part of a commitment to attract and retain the best medical staff possible.

“We invest in our employees at every stage of their career and we’re really happy to announce our next investment of 18 dollars an hour over the next few years,” said John Galley, UPMC.

While some of the new rates will start sooner, the increase for Erie-based UPMC Hamot facilities will wait until 2026.