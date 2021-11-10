Erie County Veterans Ceremony takes place outside of courthouse

Erie County employees gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor veterans outside of the Erie County Courthouse.

The annual Erie County Veterans ceremony took place outside of the Erie County Courthouse.

The ceremony honored the 17,000 veterans that live in Erie County. The Erie County Director of Veterans Affairs says it’s important to remember.

“It’s the one time out of the year we pause and give our thanks and they’re not asking for this. They would have just as soon get on with it and spend their day at the memorials with friends and family, but this is for you and tomorrow as well,” said Thaddeus Plascynski, Erie County Director of Veterans Affairs.

County officials say they will continue to honor and remember veterans Thursday at the numerous observances across the county.

