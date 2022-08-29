The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park.

The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue.

The director of Erie County Veterans Affairs said that they hope to add more memorials to the park. For now they are working on additional parking and adding more green space.

“It’s going to help a lot getting some of the cars off the road. It’s a pretty busy road there and also for some of the handicapped spots. So people in wheelchairs who need some assistance, they’ll be able to park right in the parking lot and get right onto the sidewalk,” said Joe Benacci, Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee Board Member.

Benacci said that he hopes the new parking lot will attract more visitors.