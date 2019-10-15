Erie County voting machine testing underway

Workers in the Erie County Elections Department are making sure that voting machines are ready for the November election.

Today is testing day for the voting machines. The workers are testing not only the physical machines, but also the computer software that records the votes.

This is the last election using the current machines, which have been used by county voters in primary and general elections for the past 13 years.

“Staring next year in the spring, voters will have the option of handwriting a paper ballot or using a touch screen similar to this to print a paper ballot,” said Douglas Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

No significant issues were reported with either the machines or the software.