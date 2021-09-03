Erie County will hold 9/11 memorial service morning of 20th anniversary

Erie County is inviting members of the public to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 11 to remember those who were lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., will be held at the Erie 9/11 Memorial, outside Blasco Library on 160 E. Front St.

Erie County officials and guests will honor the solemn occasion with reflections, a reading from the Erie County poet laureate, a bell ringing and a moment of silence to mark the times that each tower of the World Trade Center was struck. The West Ridge and Erie Fire Departments will participate with their grand display of our American flag.

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are required. Masks are required. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs if they wish to be seated for the ceremony, which is expected to last about 45 minutes.

For more information, please call the Office of the Erie County Executive at 451-6333.

